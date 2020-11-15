Princess Announces Canada and New England Itineraries for 2022

Princess Cruises has revealed its 2022 season for Canada and New England onboard its two Medallion Class vessels – the Caribbean Princess and the Enchanted Princess. For the latter, this will be her inaugural sailing season in Canada/New England.

The Enchanted Princess will be sailing seven-day round trips from New York, visiting four ports in Canada and New England including Bar Harbor, featuring Arcadia National Park.

“On this itinerary, guests fulfill a bucket-list experience cruising underneath the iconic Verrazzano Bridge during the sailaway from New York City,” Princess Cruises described the voyage in a press release.

The Caribbean Princess will be offering 10- to 16-day itineraries, one of which includes Greenland.

Overall, the 2022 Canada and New England program includes 16 departures and six itineraries, according to the press release.

Guests wishing to extend their onshore experiences and learn more about the destinations can opt for two in-depth cruisetours that feature multiple days on land.

The 2022 Canada and New England cruise season goes on sale on Nov. 18.