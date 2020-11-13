Seven Positive Cases on SeaDream Ship

 SeaDream I

SeaDream Yacht Club now has seven positive COVID-19 guests aboard the SeaDream I, which sits docked in Barbados, according to a post on Twitter from Cruise with Ben & David.

SeaDream has guests confined to rooms, although has allowed non-COVID-positive guests some outside time in a strictly controlled matter.

There are 53 guests and 66 crew aboard the ship, with all guests testing negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding the ship. The ship has capacity for up to 110 guests at maximum occupancy. 

Guests that have tested negative will be allowed to travel home as soon as this weekend, according to social media reports.

Take a look at the quarantine aboard:

