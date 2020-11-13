2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Global Ports Wins Concession for Valencia, Building 2 New Terminals

Valencia Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced on Friday that its partner Baleària Group has been awarded a 35-year concession agreement for the ferry and cruise port of Valencia, with a 15-year extension option.

As part of this agreement, GPH will operate and manage Valencia Cruise Port. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Baleària will invest up to $37,000,000 into the port infrastructure, including two new state of the art smart terminals, as well as investment into ferry piers, car parking and retail and food and beverage areas.

Operating 19 cruise ports in 13 countries, GPH will bring its expertise to the project and its commitment to a more sustainable cruise offer with less environmental impact, the company said.

The concession is expected to start in Q1 2021, with the expected two-year investment phase starting at the same time.

The new terminals will set a new benchmark for sustainability in the passenger transport industry, according to GPH, producing 100 percent of their electricity needs from their own renewable energy source’s with all waste generated being recycled.

In 2019, the port of Valencia received 203 cruise calls and welcomed 435,000 cruise passengers, with a pre-COVID-19 forecast of over 500,000 passengers in 2020.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report