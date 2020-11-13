These Cruise Ships Were Sold In 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled a big year for the secondhand ship sales market, with cruise ships finding new owners or being scrapped.
2020 Ship Moves:
Ship: Marella Celebration
Cruise Line: Marella Cruises
Built: 1984
Capacity: 1,250
Tonnage: 33,930
Month: April
Fate: Laid-up in Greece; projected to be scrapped.
Ship: Costa Victoria
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,928
Tonnage: 75,000
Month: June
Fate: Bought by Genova Industrie Navali Srl.
Ship: RCGS Resolute
Cruise Line: OneOcean Expeditions
Built: 1991
Capacity: 184
Tonnage: 8,378
Month: June
Fate: Sold at auction for $600,000
Ship: Oceana
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,016
Tonnage: 77,499
Month: July
Fate: Sold to the Greek ferry operator Seajets and renamed Queen of the Oceans. Operation plans are yet to be announced by the new owners .
Ship: Monarch
Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros
Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,354
Tonnage: 73,941
Month: July
Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.
Ship: Sovereign
Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros
Built: 1988
Capacity: 2,276
Tonnage: 73,192
Month: July
Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.
Ship: Carnival Fantasy
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Built: 1990
Capacity: 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Month: July
Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.
Ship: Carnival Inspiration
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Built: 1996
Capacity: 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Month: July
Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.
Ship: Horizon
Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros
Built: 1990
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 47,000
Month: July
Fate: Laid-up in Greece; projected to be scrapped.
Ship: Saga Sapphire
Cruise Line: Saga Cruises
Built: 1981
Capacity: 750
Tonnage: 37,000
Month: June
Fate: Sold for further service in Europe in 2019, but delivered to new owners this year. The new owner is Turkey’s ANEX Tours, who plans to operate the vessel in the Adriatic from 2021
Ship: Costa neoRomantica
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,800
Tonnage: 53,049
Month: August
Fate: Bought by Celestyal Cruises to be operated as the Celestyal Experience. The first season is scheduled to start in March 2021.
Ship: Maasdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,575
Month: August
Fate: Bought by the Greek ferry operator Seajets, who hasn’t announced any plans for the vessel yet.
Ship: Veendam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,350
Tonnage: 57,092
Month: August
Fate: Sold to Seajets along the sister-ship Maasdam. The Greek ferry operator hasn’t announced any plans for its newly acquired cruise ships.
Ship: Amsterdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Built: 2000
Capacity: 1,380
Tonnage: 62,735
Month: September
Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and renamed Bolette. The vessel is taking over Boudicca’s itineraries from March 2021 .
Ship: Rotterdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Built: 1997
Capacity: 1,404
Tonnage: 61,849
Month: September
Fate: Renamed Borealis upon sale to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Replacing Black Watch, the ship is entering service for its new owners in April 2021.
Ship: Carnival Imagination
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Built: 1995
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 55,451
Month: September
Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.
Ship: Ocean Dream
Cruise Line: Japan Grace/Peace Boat Organization
Built: 1985
Capacity: 1,022
Tonnage: 35,190
Month: September
Fate: Laid-up in Japan after being replaced by a modern, larger vessel.
Ship: Zenith
Cruise Line: Japan Grace/Peace Boat Organization
Built: 1992
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 47,413
Month: September
Fate: Laid-up in Greece after being replaced by a modern, larger vessel.
Ship: Berlin
Cruise Line: FTI Group
Built: 1980
Capacity: 420
Tonnage: 10,550
Month: September
Fate: Sold to Dreamliner Cruises and slated to a new life as a private yacht.
Ship: Pacific Dawn
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Built: 1991
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Month: September
Fate: New owners plan to transform the vessel into a floating crypto currency community off Panama.
Ship: Sun Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Built: 1995
Capacity: 1,950
Tonnage: 77,000
Month: September
Fate: Acquired by Japan Grace; replacing both the Ocean Dream and the Zenith as Peace Boat’s sole vessel.
Ship: Sea Princess
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Built: 1998
Capacity: 77,000
Tonnage: 1,950
Month: September
Fate: Sold to undisclosed buyers.
Ship: Boudicca
Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Built: 1973
Capacity: 900
Tonnage: 28,372
Month: September
Fate: Buyer intends to use the ship as floating hotel.
Ship: Black Watch
Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Built: 1971
Capacity: 820
Tonnage: 28,613
Month: September
Fate: Buyer intends to use the ship as floating hotel.
Ship: Vasco da Gama
Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)
Built: 1992
Capacity: 1,442
Tonnage: 55,451
Month: October
Fate: Sold in an auction for $10,187,000. New owner is Mystic Cruises, who plans to operate it along its fleet of expedition ships.
Ship: Columbus
Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)
Built: 1988
Capacity: 1,400
Tonnage: 63,500
Month: October
Fate: Sold in an auction for $5,321,000 to the Greek ferry operator Seajets; future unknown.
Ship: Astor
Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)
Built: 1987
Capacity: 650
Tonnage: 20,704
Month: October
Fate: Sold in an auction for $1,710,000; projected to be scrapped.
Ship: Magellan
Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)
Built: 1985
Capacity: 1,452
Tonnage: 46,052
Month: October
Fate: Sold to Seajets in an auction for $3,431,000.
Ship: Marco Polo
Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)
Built: 1965
Capacity: 820
Tonnage: 22,000
Month: October
Fate: Sold in an auction for $2,770,000; projected to be scrapped.
Ship: Carnival Fascination
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Built: 1994
Capacity: 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Month: October
Fate: Expected to become an accommodation ship in Asia after being sold to new owners.
Ship: Pacific Aria
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,819
Month: October
Fate: Sold to Greece’s Seajets, who wasn’t revealed its plans for the ship.
Ship: Albatros
Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen
Built: 1973
Capacity: 812
Tonnage: 28,518
Month: October
Fate: Sold to the Pick Albatros Group, who plans to use it as a hotel ship in the Middle East.
Ship: Marella Dream
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Built: 1986
Capacity: 1,506
Tonnage: 55,000
Month: October
Fate: Laid-up in Greece with future unknown.
Ship: Karnika
Cruise Line: Jalesh Cruises
Built: 1990
Capacity: 1,578
Tonnage: 70,130
Month: November