These Cruise Ships Were Sold In 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled a big year for the secondhand ship sales market, with cruise ships finding new owners or being scrapped.

2020 Ship Moves:

Ship: Marella Celebration

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Built: 1984

Capacity: 1,250

Tonnage: 33,930

Month: April

Fate: Laid-up in Greece; projected to be scrapped.

Ship: Costa Victoria

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Month: June

Fate: Bought by Genova Industrie Navali Srl.

Ship: RCGS Resolute

Cruise Line: OneOcean Expeditions

Built: 1991

Capacity: 184

Tonnage: 8,378

Month: June

Fate: Sold at auction for $600,000

Ship: Oceana

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,016

Tonnage: 77,499

Month: July

Fate: Sold to the Greek ferry operator Seajets and renamed Queen of the Oceans. Operation plans are yet to be announced by the new owners .

Ship: Monarch

Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros

Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,354

Tonnage: 73,941

Month: July

Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.

Ship: Sovereign

Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros

Built: 1988

Capacity: 2,276

Tonnage: 73,192

Month: July

Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.

Ship: Carnival Fantasy

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1990

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Month: July

Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.

Ship: Carnival Inspiration

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1996

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Month: July

Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.

Ship: Horizon

Cruise Line: Pullmantur Cruceros

Built: 1990

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 47,000

Month: July

Fate: Laid-up in Greece; projected to be scrapped.

Ship: Saga Sapphire

Cruise Line: Saga Cruises

Built: 1981

Capacity: 750

Tonnage: 37,000

Month: June

Fate: Sold for further service in Europe in 2019, but delivered to new owners this year. The new owner is Turkey’s ANEX Tours, who plans to operate the vessel in the Adriatic from 2021

Ship: Costa neoRomantica

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,800

Tonnage: 53,049

Month: August

Fate: Bought by Celestyal Cruises to be operated as the Celestyal Experience. The first season is scheduled to start in March 2021.

Ship: Maasdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,575

Month: August

Fate: Bought by the Greek ferry operator Seajets, who hasn’t announced any plans for the vessel yet.

Ship: Veendam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,350

Tonnage: 57,092

Month: August

Fate: Sold to Seajets along the sister-ship Maasdam. The Greek ferry operator hasn’t announced any plans for its newly acquired cruise ships.

Ship: Amsterdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Built: 2000

Capacity: 1,380

Tonnage: 62,735

Month: September

Fate: Sold to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and renamed Bolette. The vessel is taking over Boudicca’s itineraries from March 2021 .

Ship: Rotterdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Built: 1997

Capacity: 1,404

Tonnage: 61,849

Month: September

Fate: Renamed Borealis upon sale to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Replacing Black Watch, the ship is entering service for its new owners in April 2021.

Ship: Carnival Imagination

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1995

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 55,451

Month: September

Fate: Sold to Turkish scrappers; currently being dismantled in Aliaga.

Ship: Ocean Dream

Cruise Line: Japan Grace/Peace Boat Organization

Built: 1985

Capacity: 1,022

Tonnage: 35,190

Month: September

Fate: Laid-up in Japan after being replaced by a modern, larger vessel.

Ship: Zenith

Cruise Line: Japan Grace/Peace Boat Organization

Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 47,413

Month: September

Fate: Laid-up in Greece after being replaced by a modern, larger vessel.

Ship: Berlin

Cruise Line: FTI Group

Built: 1980

Capacity: 420

Tonnage: 10,550

Month: September

Fate: Sold to Dreamliner Cruises and slated to a new life as a private yacht.

Ship: Pacific Dawn

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Month: September

Fate: New owners plan to transform the vessel into a floating crypto currency community off Panama.

Ship: Sun Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Built: 1995

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 77,000

Month: September

Fate: Acquired by Japan Grace; replacing both the Ocean Dream and the Zenith as Peace Boat’s sole vessel.

Ship: Sea Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Built: 1998

Capacity: 77,000

Tonnage: 1,950

Month: September

Fate: Sold to undisclosed buyers.

Ship: Boudicca

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Built: 1973

Capacity: 900

Tonnage: 28,372

Month: September

Fate: Buyer intends to use the ship as floating hotel.

Ship: Black Watch

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Built: 1971

Capacity: 820

Tonnage: 28,613

Month: September

Fate: Buyer intends to use the ship as floating hotel.

Ship: Vasco da Gama

Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)

Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,442

Tonnage: 55,451

Month: October

Fate: Sold in an auction for $10,187,000. New owner is Mystic Cruises, who plans to operate it along its fleet of expedition ships.

Ship: Columbus

Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)

Built: 1988

Capacity: 1,400

Tonnage: 63,500

Month: October

Fate: Sold in an auction for $5,321,000 to the Greek ferry operator Seajets; future unknown.

Ship: Astor

Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)

Built: 1987

Capacity: 650

Tonnage: 20,704

Month: October

Fate: Sold in an auction for $1,710,000; projected to be scrapped.

Ship: Magellan

Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)

Built: 1985

Capacity: 1,452

Tonnage: 46,052

Month: October

Fate: Sold to Seajets in an auction for $3,431,000.

Ship: Marco Polo

Cruise Line: Cruise & Maritime (CMV)

Built: 1965

Capacity: 820

Tonnage: 22,000

Month: October

Fate: Sold in an auction for $2,770,000; projected to be scrapped.

Ship: Carnival Fascination

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 1994

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Month: October

Fate: Expected to become an accommodation ship in Asia after being sold to new owners.

Ship: Pacific Aria

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,819

Month: October

Fate: Sold to Greece’s Seajets, who wasn’t revealed its plans for the ship.

Ship: Albatros

Cruise Line: Phoenix Reisen

Built: 1973

Capacity: 812

Tonnage: 28,518

Month: October

Fate: Sold to the Pick Albatros Group, who plans to use it as a hotel ship in the Middle East.

Ship: Marella Dream

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Built: 1986

Capacity: 1,506

Tonnage: 55,000

Month: October

Fate: Laid-up in Greece with future unknown.

Ship: Karnika

Cruise Line: Jalesh Cruises

Built: 1990

Capacity: 1,578

Tonnage: 70,130

Month: November