Oceania Sets Booking Record With 2022 Summer Season Launch

Oceania Cruises announced that the launch of its 2022 Europe & North America Collection of voyages resulted in a record-setting day for a summer season launch, according to a press release.

The record day represented a more than 20 percent increase over the line's 2021 Europe & North America season launch, which occurred in August 2019, the company said.

Of note, more than 90 percent of the reservations were new, cash bookings with less than 10 percent using future cruise credits issued for previously cancelled voyages. Additionally, one-third of the reservations were from first-time, new-to-brand guests.

"The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests, our travel partners, and first-time guests underscores the tremendous pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and our acclaimed small-ship experience that features The Finest Cuisine at Sea," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

With the strong demand for voyages in 2022, the line will be opening its 2023 Around the World voyage for reservations in January 2021 followed by the full season of 2022-23 winter collection of itineraries in February. In the summer of 2021, the line will open the inaugural season of the first of its Allura Class newbuilds for sale.



