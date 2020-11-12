Halton

Five Positive COVID-19 Tests on SeaDream Cruise Ship in Caribbean

SeaDream I

SeaDream Yacht Club's start up in the Caribbean is off to a rocky start, with media onboard the first sailing reporting five positive COVID-19 tests as guests are currently isolated in their staterooms aboard the ultra-luxury 110-guest ship. Another round of tests is said to be underway shoreside in Barbados.

There are 53 guests and 66 crew aboard the ship.

"Five people have now tested positive in two tests (one on board rapid PCT, one by Barbadian authorities PCR) now onboard SeaDream I. We are unsure what will happen from here but we will keep you posted...feeling slightly anxious now!," said a Twitter post from Cruise with Ben & David.

SeaDream reported one positive test from a passenger that was "feeling unwell" on Nov. 11. The ship then turned to head back to its homeport in Barbados.

The company has since the completed testing on crew and guests with onboard testing equipment. All crew tests came back negative.

More testing in Barbados led to more positives among the passengers. 

