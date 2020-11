The Sapphire Princess won't be sailing in Alaska in 2021 but will instead redeploy to Taiwan, sailing a Taiwanese island route through August, according to a social media post in Taiwan from the cruise company.

Meanwhile, Princess cancelled all Alaska and transpacific voyages on the Sapphire Princess from June to October 2021.

The ship is no stranger to the Asian market, having been built in Japan and serving the Chinese, Southeast Asia, Australia and other markets over the years.