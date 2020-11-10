Royal Caribbean Announces Four-Ship 2022 Alaska Program

Royal Caribbean International has announced its summer 2022 Alaska season, introducing new itineraries with four ports of call with the Ovation, Quantum, Radiance and Serenade of the Seas in the region.

Royal Caribbean said based on feedback, its a longer season, offering seven-night cruise vacations departing from Seattle; Seward, Alaska; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Royal Caribbean’s 2022 Alaska cruises open for bookings on Wednesday, Nov. 11; Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members are able to book today.

The Ovation of the Seas will be joined by sister ship Quantum of the Seas to sail 7-night roundtrip itineraries from Seattle. The Quantum Class ships will bring guests to more scenic cities and towns along the Northwest coastline, including Victoria, British Columbia; Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan and Juneau, Alaska.

In addition, two Radiance Class ships will return to the region to round out the summer season. The Radiance and Serenade of the Seas will further expand Royal Caribbean’s reach with a fresh take on seven-night itineraries anchored by visits to Haines, Sitka, Ketchikan, Juneau and Seward, Alaska, the company said.

Sailing alternating, open-jaw itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, Radiance will introduce a second northbound itinerary that includes a visit to Icy Strait Point. Southbound sailings will introduce an evening call to Haines, among the Inside Passage’s most scenic towns and home to a thriving arts community. Paired with a day spent in Skagway, guests can take advantage of the long, summer daylight hours, the company said.

Sister ship Serenade, departing roundtrip from Vancouver, will similarly call to Haines with a full-day visit. Guests can also enjoy twice the ice with an itinerary that features both the Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, and the Hubbard Glacier, the largest tidewater glacier in North America.