Fincantieri Starts Drydock Work on Chinese-Built Cruise Ship

Hull erection and coin ceremony

Making a key milestone in the construction of the first megaship built in China, Fincantieri held the coin ceremony for its newbuild ship at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The ship is under construction for CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC.

Fincantieri also reported the hull erection of the ship is starting. 

The coin ceremony took place at the presence, among others, of the Consul General of Italy in Shanghai Michele Cecchi and the Deputy Mayor of Shanghai Wu Qing. The event was also attended by Lei Fanpei Chairman of CSSC, Fabrizio Ferri CEO of Fincantieri China, and Tian Yulong and Gao Dongsheng, respectively Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The new ship, which will be delivered in 2023, will accommodate about 4,250 passengers, in addition to 1,400 crew members. She will be the first cruise ship built in China for the Chinese market.

Ceremony in China

The joint venture set up by Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. Ltd (CCTD) grants a technology license of the ship model platform and provides a series of technical services to SWS, including project management activities, supply chain management and sales of fundamental systems and components, according to a press release.

During the China International Import Export (CIIE) 2020, Marine Interiors, subsidiary of Fincantieri and major international player in the design and construction of public and catering areas, as well as glass walls, also signed a contract with SWS for the supply of approx. 2,800 cabins for the ship. 

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: “The production is moving forward as planned. This is an excellent sign for the cruise industry in China and it confirms the strong commitment of Fincantieri, CSSC and the Carnival group in this very difficult moment we are living in. The different teams have worked remotely for months with great ability and flexibility, and today's milestone not only confirms our Group's management leadership, but it also demonstrates the determination of the entire sector in tackling the crisis

 

