Dream Cruises Resumes Service in Singapore

Dream Cruises has restarted its service in Singapore on Nov. 6, according to the cruise line.

The World Dream has set sail on her two- and three-night Super Seacation itinerary targeted at the Singaporean market.

The ship, which can carry 3,400 passengers, is operating at a reduced capacity of 50 percent.

According to Dream Cruises, around 1,400 people are on the first resumed voyage.

“It is a great honor for us to continue our long and fruitful partnership with Singapore, which began in 1993, almost 30 years ago,” said Michael Goh, president, Dream Cruises. “We could not have done this alone, and I would like to acknowledge the great support we have received from the Singaporean authorities – and especially the Singapore Tourism Board for their trust and confidence in us.”

Among the experiences available onboard the World Dream’s Super Seacation sailing are theater shows, virtual reality games, waterslides, and a zip-line suspended 18-decks above the ocean. Every voyage will end with an at-sea laser show, according to the press release.

“The resumption of cruise operations will also see Genting Cruise Lines reinforcing its commitment to reviving sea-faring opportunities in Singapore and cultivating local cruise talents through new employment prospects and educational partnerships that will provide more jobs for Singaporeans, during this difficult pandemic period,” stated the company.

It added that Genting Cruise Lines has completely reexamined its health, hygiene, and operating protocols over the past two months to “ensure the safest environment for everyone onboard.”