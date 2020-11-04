TUI Cancels Kiel Cruise Program

Citing a directive from local goverment authorities, TUI Cruises is cancelling its remaining 2020 cruise program from Kiel with the Mein Schiff 1, which was sailing cruises to nowhere, featuring all sea days.

"We were informed on short notice today by the responsible state authorities in Schleswig-Holstein that - contrary to the previous approval - we will not be able to carry out cruises to and from Kiel from tomorrow, Thursday, November 5 and until further notice," the company said, in a translated statement.

"We very much regret the ban, especially since these are international cruises and not domestic trips and we operate with a strict hygiene concept including a mandatory COVID-19 test. Our first query showed that other German ports do not allow cruise operations either. With this in mind, we have to cancel all of Mein Schiff 1's Blue Voyages planned for this year with a heavy heart."

TUI stressed that its cruises in Greece and the Canary Islands will continue to sail.