Majority Votes for Cruising Restrictions in Key West

The majority of voters in Key West, FL, have supported imposing restrictions on cruise ships disembarking in the area.

This is evidenced by the 2020 election results in the city, which also held a referendum on three cruise industry-related issues.

63.34 percent of voters supported limiting persons disembarking from cruise ships to 1,500 persons per day.

60.7 percent of voters said they want to prohibit cruise ships that have 1,300 or more passengers onboard from disembarking guests and crew in Key West.

And an overwhelming 81.19 percent of Key West residents voted in favor of giving priority to cruise lines that have the best environmental and health records.