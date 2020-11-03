2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Donald: Carnival Working On 'Comprehensive Plan' to Restart in U.S.

Carnival Logo

Carnival Corporation on Monday announced that its North American cruise line brands will extend their existing pause in operations, suspending cruise voyages between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

"Our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in communities we touch, our crew and shoreside employees," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and global government and public health authorities, as well as top medical and science experts around the globe, on a comprehensive plan for the eventual restart of cruising in North America.

"With their collective guidance, we have developed and continue to update our enhanced health and safety protocols that are in the best interest of our guests, crew and overall public health. Whenever we restart our cruise operations in the U.S., we certainly look forward to welcoming our guests onboard," Donald said.

The date for restarting cruise operations will be communicated by each respective brand and available on their websites, Carnival said. 

