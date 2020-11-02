Apart from a planned start in December with the Quantum of the Seas from Singapore, embarking Singaporeans, Royal Caribbean International today cancelled the rest of its 2020 schedule, according to a statement.

"We plan to utilize this time to thoroughly train our staff and crew on our new health and safety protocols, while also conducting a number of trial sailings to stress-test these measures in real-world conditions," the company said, in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the CDC and the Healthy Sail Panel as we take this next step and solidify our action plan."

Guests can opt for a full refund, move their cruise to a qualifying sailing, or receive a 125 percent future cruise credit.