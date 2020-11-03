P&O Cruises Launches Summer 2022 Sale

P&O Cruises has introduced a range of early booking offers for its summer 2022 program.

The offer covers more than 150 holidays between April and September 2022, either sailing from the homeport of Southampton or fly-cruises in the Mediterranean.

When booking before Dec. 14, 2020, past guests can claim a 10 percent discount, while new guests can claim a 5 percent discount. A low, 5 percent deposit is also available on all cruises.

“As so many of us have missed out on summer holidays this year, we know our extensive range of cruises for summer 2022 will be eagerly anticipated,” said Paul Ludlow, president, P&O Cruises. “We are already delighted with the demand for holidays in 2021 and we are confident that our guests will be looking forward to further opportunities to sail with us the following year.”

According to the company’s press release, the cruises range from four-night breaks to Amsterdam through to a 30-night itinerary to North America and Canada.

Other destinations include the Norwegian fjords, La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa), Barcelona, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Reykjavik, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, and Tallinn.

The fly-cruises, offered on the Azura, will sail from Malta with itineraries including Trieste (for Venice), Kusadasi, and Southern Italy.

Summer 2022 cruises will be offered on the Britannia, Azura, Ventura, Aurora, and Iona.

The Iona, the ship that was delivered to P&O on Oct .12, 2020, will be sailing in the Norwegian fjords.

Pre-registering for these offers starts on Nov. 3, while the sale launches on Nov. 11.

According to Ludlow, P&O Cruises’ booking flexibility allows moving holiday dates as many times as possible before paying the full price of the cruise.