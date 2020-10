Latest Look: When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Start Sailing Again

When could Norwegian Cruise Line ships start sailing again? According to published deployment and the cruise line's own website with cruise for sale, the company appears to be hoping for a restart of service as soon as December.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line fleet as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Norwegian Bliss

Date: December 15, 2020

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada

Norwegian Breakaway

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatán and Cozumel

Norwegian Dawn

Date: April 12, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Venice

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Monte Carlo, Naples, Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos, Argostoli, Kotor and Dubrovnik

Norwegian Encore

Date: December 12, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Epic

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, St. Lucia and St. Kitts

Norwegian Escape

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Gem

Date: December 12, 2020

Homeport: New York City

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Getaway

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Barcelona to New York City

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Málaga, Cádiz, Funchal, Ponta Delgada and King’s Wharf

Norwegian Jade

Date: December 13, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Jewel

Date: February 7, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Ensenada

Norwegian Joy

Date: December 3, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Pearl

Date: December 11, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Sky

Date: December 1, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Nassau, Freeport and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Date: April 8, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Istanbul, Mykonos, Santorini, Ashdod, Haifa, Limassol and Rhodes

Norwegian Star

Date: April 16, 2021

Homeport: New York to Southampton

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Halifax, Reykjavik, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Cobh, Portland and Le Havre

Norwegian Sun

Date: December 9, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay

Pride of America

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili