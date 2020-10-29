Canada Extends Cruise Ship Ban Through February

Transport Canada today announced it is extending the ban on cruise ships through Feb. 28, 2021, with the group's order set to expire on Oct. 31, which was an extension of the original order which ran through July 1.

The ban is a formality, as Canada does not receive significant cruise ship traffic in the winter, and has traditionally only had a handful of fall foliage calls in Canada/New England in early November.

“As Canadians are doing their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is working hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe. The extension of these temporary measures for cruise ships and other passenger vessels in Canada reflects our ongoing work with all levels of government, transportation industry stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to help ensure appropriate measures are in place," said Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

The ban applies to any ship with overnight berths carrying more than 100 people from operating in Canadian waters.

Passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people will be prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters, including Nunatsiavut, Nunavik and the Labrador Coast.