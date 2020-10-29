CIN Digital Reports

AIDA Pauses Cruise Restart Plan Due to German Travel Restrictions

AIDAblu

AIDA Cruises today announced it will temporarily pause its cruises for November, cancelling all voyages planned between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, citing Germany's "far-reaching measures" to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release. 

This follows the Federal Government of Germany's Oct. 28 decision to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of COVID-19, which the company said it fully supports.

"AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority," the company said.

AIDA Cruises had restarted its cruises on a phased-in basis in mid-October aboard the AIDAblu, with the company saying it was demonstrating that safe travel is possible by implementing comprehensive protocols for health and safety developed in coordination with national and international authorities and medical experts.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode (2)

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking