AIDA Pauses Cruise Restart Plan Due to German Travel Restrictions

AIDA Cruises today announced it will temporarily pause its cruises for November, cancelling all voyages planned between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30, citing Germany's "far-reaching measures" to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

This follows the Federal Government of Germany's Oct. 28 decision to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of COVID-19, which the company said it fully supports.

"AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority," the company said.

AIDA Cruises had restarted its cruises on a phased-in basis in mid-October aboard the AIDAblu, with the company saying it was demonstrating that safe travel is possible by implementing comprehensive protocols for health and safety developed in coordination with national and international authorities and medical experts.