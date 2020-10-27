Costa Toscana To Spend Inaugural Season in Brazil

Costa is sending its new flagship to South America in 2021-2022.

Currently being built at Meyer Turku, the LNG-powered Costa Toscana will spend its inaugural season sailing in Brazil along the Costa Favolosa.

The announcement was made during an online press conference today, after Costa promised big news for the market last week.

“The arrival of the Costa Toscana will be a historical moment to Costa Crociere, to the cruise industry and to Brazil”, said Dario Rustico, Costa’s general manager for South and Central America. “Launching our most innovative ship in Brazil underscores the special 72-year long bond between Costa and South America. The Costa Toscana promises to be the best attraction of 2022, allowing our guests to enjoy memorable experiences, including gastronomy, relaxation and high-tech entertainment."

According to a statement, the 185,000-ton, 5,224-guest Costa Toscana will arrive in Santos on December 26, 2021. The vessel will then become the biggest cruise ship ever to be based in Brazil, offering 15 seven-night cruises to Salvador and Ilhéus until April 10, 2022.

The announcement also highlighted Costa Favolosa’s deployment for 2021-2022. The Concordia-class ship is scheduled for Costa’s longest ever season in the region.

Arriving on November 20, the 115,000-ton vessel will spend 144 days in South America, offering cruises from Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo. Guests will also be able to embark at the Port of Itajaí for the first time.

Booking are already opened for Costa Favolosa’s itineraries, while Toscana’s new cruises will go on sale on November 3.