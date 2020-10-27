Virgin Voyages Pushes Start to January 2021

Virgin Voyages has pushed back its debut into revenue service with the Scarlet Lady to January, according to a letter sent to guests and travel agents.

The line was ready to start service earlier this year with its new 2,770-passenger ship at the start of March, but postponed cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship sailed to Miami following a delivery in Italy and preview voyages in the UK. It has since relocated to Europe to bring crew home, where it remains.

According to Virgin's website, the ship's first cruise will now leave from Miami on Jan. 3, offering a five-day voyage to Puerto Plata and Bimini.