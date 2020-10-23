Latest Look At When the Major Cruise Lines Plan to Restart Service

Some of the world's largest cruise lines are already back in service, while some are planning their return to service in the near future. Here's the latest by brand:

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line recently cancelled the remaining cruises for the six ships operating from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November 2020.

It has also cancelled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from January 16 to February 8, 2021.

Carnival could resume service with the Carnival Conquest, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Elation, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami and Port Canaveral in early December.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International announced it had extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet through November 30, 2020.

In Asia, the cruise line will launch a program of short cruises to nowhere onboard the Quantum of the Seas. The vessel is scheduled to start sailing from Singapore on December 2.

MSC Cruises

In Italy, a second MSC ship resumed service on October 19. The MSC Magnifica joined the MSC Grandiosa, which has been sailing in the Mediterranean since August 16.

In the Caribbean, MSC USA recently announced the cancellation of all of its November sailings.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line announced earlier this month an extension of its pause of service through the end of November.

The Norwegian Star, Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Spirit had additional cancellations, with cruises suspended until March 2021.

Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, recently said that it will take at least 60 days to prepare a ship ready to sail again.

Costa Cruises

Costa has three ships back in service in Europe. The Costa Deliziosa was the first to resume operations on September 6, sailing on an all-Italian itinerary.

The Costa Diadema and Costa Smeralda followed, in similar operations.

The Italian brand is now planning to start sailing with other two additional vessels by the end of 2020.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has cancelled cruises through December 15. Longer itineraries, slated to sail in early 2021, were also suspended, while Australia and New Zealand itineraries are cancelled trough December 18.

More recently, Princess announced it is transferring the Star Princess earlier to P&O Australia, in addition to the sale of Sea Princess and Sun Princess. The transactions also resulted in additional cruise cancellations.

AIDA Cruises

AIDA resumed service on October 17, with the AIDAblu. The vessel is sailing on a seven-day itinerary that visits exclusively Italian ports

AIDA also plans to reactivate another four ships, resuming cruises in the Canaries, the Mediterranean and the Emirates.

Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group, which includes Celebrity Cruises, recently announced it has extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet through November 30, 2020.

Additionally, Celebrity suspended its full 2020-2021 winter program in Australia and Asia.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line has extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelled departures on all ships through Dec. 15, 2020.

The cruise line has also sold four of the older and less efficient ships in its fleet.

TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to start sailing, on July 23. The German brand currently has three ships in service, including the Mein Schiff 1 in Northern Europe and the Mein Schiff 6 in Greece. TUI is also planning a season in Canaries, starting on November 6.

Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises is planning a service resumption on November 16, with the Marella Explorer sailing in the Canaries. The Marella Explorer 2 follows on November 26, while Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 are slated to return in February and March.

Bahamas Paradise

In a recent update, Bahamas Paradise announced its intention to resume service on December 18 with the Grand Classica. The vessel will now sail to Grand Bahama Island, replacing the Grand Celebration, which was previously used on the route.

The resumption of cruises to Nassau will be announced later.

Azamara

Azamara has announced it will pause all operations until the 2021 Europe season, cancelling cruises in South America, Africa and Australia.

The cruise line now plans to return to service on March 20 with the Azamara Quest.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s inaugural cruise is currently scheduled to December 2, after all November sailings were cancelled. The 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady is Virgin’s first ship and was originally set to debut in March 2020.

Fred. Olsen

After replacing two of its ships, Fred. Olsen plans to have its entire fleet in service by April 2021. The Balmoral should be the first ship to resume sailings, with the first cruises planned in February.