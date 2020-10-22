Royal Caribbean Group has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter 2020 financial results.

The company is expected to have released third quarter results by market open on Oct. 29.

The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

On the call, company executives are expected to outline the current state of the business and then taking questions from financial analysts. The key topic will be expected return to service in the United States along with forward bookings and supply growth, as well as cost cutting.