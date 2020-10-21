MSC To Implement New Onboard Air Cleaning System

The currently under construction MSC Seashore will feature advanced air sanitation technology, “Safe Air,” which reduces the risk of catching viruses, according to a press statement.

The ship will be the first cruise ship ever to have it.

“The “Safe Air’” next-generation sanitation system is based on the technology of UV-C lamps which are type C ultraviolet rays applied in combination with the ship’s air conditioning system, whereby airflow is radiated at source with a short wavelength light that hits organic particles and prevents the circulation of air pollutants such as viruses, bacteria, and mold,” said the company, in a statement.

This system was developed by designers and technicians at the Fincantieri shipyard in cooperation with the virology laboratory of the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Trieste, Italy.

The MSC Seashore is expected to be delivered by Fincantieri in July 2021 in Monfalcone, Italy.

At 339 meters, she is the company’s longest ship, as well as the largest and most innovative ever built in Italy, according to MSC.