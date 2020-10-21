Swan Hellenic Orders Third New Cruise Ship

Swan Hellenic has ordered a third new luxury expedition cruise ship from Helsinki Shipyard, according to a press release.

The new ship will follow the deliveries of the Minerva, set for 2021, and a yet to-be-named sister ship in 2022. The third Swan Hellenic newbuild will debut at the end of 2022.

The news comes on the company reporting a strong response to its start up plans.

“The new order is significant for Helsinki Shipyard, as it shows our customers’ confidence in our operations and is also a strong signal of the long-term nature of our operations,” said Carl-Gustaf Rotkirch, the shipyard’s CEO.

"In these times in the world, this is a very good signal, not only for Helsinki Shipyard but also for the Helsinki maritime industry and the whole country’s maritime cluster.”

The third vessel will have accommodations for 192 guests in 96 suites, making it bigger than the first two ships, which have capacity for 152 guests.