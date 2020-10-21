Marella Offers Free Amends for New Bookings and Summer 2021 Sailings

Marella Explorer

Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises today announced it is offering additional flexibility to customers by extending its "free amends" policy on all new bookings to December 31 2020 for any cruise on sale departing before October 31 2021, according to a press release.

Customers can book and cruise with confidence thanks to flexible changes, so if customers no longer wish to travel, they can have one free amend up to 21 days before departure so they can move to a later date, the company announced.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises said: “We understand some customers may feel a little uncertain about booking a cruise whilst travel advice hasn’t changed and so we wanted to offer flexibility for those wanting to secure their summer 2021 cruise with us with the added reassurance that if they no longer wish to travel they can amend for free.

