Carnival Sensation to the Rescue

On Saturday, the Carnival Sensation came to the aid of a small craft which was in distress in international waters 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida, according to a statement.

Upon seeing the boat in the water, the Carnival Sensation maneuvered alongside the craft and provided blankets, life jackets, food and water to the 24 people onboard which included individuals from various nationalities and two children.

As the boat began taking on water, the crew of the Carnival Sensation rescued all 24 individuals and brought them onboard.

They were then evaluated by Carnival Sensation’s medical team and were quarantined away from crew members.

Carnival said all appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard (USCG), were notified and the USCG dispatched a cutter to the scene to retrieve the 24 individuals.