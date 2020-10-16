2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

AIDAblu Ready to Sail Again

AIDAblu

AIDA Cruises is officially ready to restart cruising as the AIDAblu will depart tomorrow from Civitavecchia for her first cruise following the pandemic.

The seven-day itinerary will visit exclusively Italian ports, calling at Naples, Palermo, Catania, La Spezia and with an overnight in Civitavecchia/Rome, according to a press release.

The first cruise is set to begin October 17, with voyages offered weekly until November 28.

AIDAblu is the fourth ship of the Costa Group to resume operations following the Costa Deliziosa, Costa Diadema and Costa Smeralda.

“The restart of AIDAblu is an important milestone for Costa Group, as it marks the return to cruising after a long pause also for our German brand AIDA Cruises, joining Costa Cruises," said Group CEO, Costa Group & Carnival Asia Michael Thamm. “We are very proud that the restart takes place from Italy, because all of our ships fly the Italian flag and our Group is headquartered in Italy. Currently, cruises are only operating in the Mediterranean and in Italy, which would not have been possible without the support of the Italian Government and authorities. Thanks to AIDAblu’s cruise program, we are contributing to the restart of international tourism in Italy, bringing our German guests to a destination they love in a safe and responsible way. We see this ship as a symbol of the long-lasting, solid relationships between Italy and Germany."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News GCSI

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report