Royal Caribbean to Beef Up Onboard Medical Centers

With the Quantum of the Seas sailing from Singapore in December, Royal Caribbean International has seriously updated its health and safety standards.

As part of the brand’s “Royal Promise” campaign, each ship will have additional doctors and nurses onboard and ashore, as well as enhanced equipment.

The onboard medical centers include dedicated controlled care centers where potentially infectious guests or crew can be cared for, away from other, non-coronavirus healthcare practices. A new layout is pictured above.

The ships will also carry an infection control officer who monitors and coordinates the implementation of the company’s infection control plan onboard.

Every onboard physician will have received mandatory acute respiratory training before the journey.

So how will the medical center operate if there’s a possible COVID-19 case?

“If a guest starts to feel ill, they can report the need for immediate medical attention by phone, to the nurse on duty. Our medical team will evaluate the guest in the comfort and privacy of their stateroom and determine if a SARS-CoV-2 test is needed,” reads the information on the Royal Caribbean International website.

“Our onboard medical facilities are prepared to offer robust treatment with rapid RT-PCR testing onsite, state-of-the-art equipment enhancements like hospital-grade ventilators with CPAP and BiPAP capabilities, a dedicated controlled care center; and more critical care beds on each ship.”

Thanks to rapid technology-enabled contact tracing, the cruise line will also be able to advise guests in the event they had extended contact with any known case.

COVID-19 testing, treatment, and travel home are free for each passenger up to the amount of $20,000. The passenger who tests positive for coronavirus onboard, as well as their traveling party, will receive a 100 percent refund of the price of their cruise.

The aforementioned is only guaranteed for customers who book their journey before Nov. 30. Health and safety protocols are subject to change without notice based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements.