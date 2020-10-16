Latest Look: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

When could Royal Caribbean International ships start sailing again? According to published deployment and the cruise line's own website, Royal Caribbean appears to be hoping for a staggered restart of service as soon as December.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Allure of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, San Juan and CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Date: December 7, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Johns, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Kitts
Brilliance of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya, Belize and Cozumel
Empress of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Enchantment of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barbados, St. George’s, Dominica, St. Maarten and St. Thomas
Explorer of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire
Freedom of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns, St. Lucia and Barbados
Grandeur of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Miami
Harmony of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, St. Thomas and St. Kitts
Independence of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Jewel of the Seas
Date: December 11, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Liberty of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Majesty of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and CocoCay
Mariner of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel
Odyssey of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples
Ovation of the Seas
Date: January 4, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Dusky Sound, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton
Quantum of the Seas
Date: December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Radiance of the Seas
Date: January 4, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Lifou, Isle of Pines, Lautoka and Suva
Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Belize, Roatán and Costa Maya
Serenade of the Seas
Date: January 12, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou
Spectrum of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nha Trang and Chan May
Symphony of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns and St. Maarten
Voyager of the Seas
Date: January 6, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Noumea, Lifou, Vila, Luganville, Mystery Island, Lifou and Island of Pines