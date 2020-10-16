2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Look: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Oasis of the Seas

When could Royal Caribbean International ships start sailing again? According to published deployment and the cruise line's own website, Royal Caribbean appears to be hoping for a staggered restart of service as soon as December.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Allure of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, San Juan and CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas
Date: December 7, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Johns, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Kitts  

Brilliance of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya, Belize and Cozumel

Empress of the Seas

Empress of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barbados, St. George’s, Dominica, St. Maarten and St. Thomas

Explorer of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire

Freedom of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns, St. Lucia and Barbados

Grandeur of the Seas in Bonaire

Grandeur of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Miami

Harmony of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, St. Thomas and St. Kitts

Independence of the Seas
Date: December 10, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Jewel of the Seas
Date: December 11, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Liberty of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Majesty of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and CocoCay

Mariner of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Miami 
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas
Date: December 6, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

Odyssey of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia 
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples

Ovation of the Seas
Date: January 4, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Dusky Sound, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton

Quantum of the Seas
Date: December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas
Date: January 4, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Lifou, Isle of Pines, Lautoka and Suva

Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Belize, Roatán and Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas
Date: January 12, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou

Spectrum of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Hong Kong
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nha Trang and Chan May

Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas
Date: December 5, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas
Date: December 4, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns and St. Maarten

Voyager of the Seas
Date: January 6, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Noumea, Lifou, Vila, Luganville, Mystery Island, Lifou and Island of Pines

