Latest Look: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

When could Royal Caribbean International ships start sailing again? According to published deployment and the cruise line's own website, Royal Caribbean appears to be hoping for a staggered restart of service as soon as December.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Date: December 4, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Allure of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, San Juan and CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Date: December 7, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Johns, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Kitts

Brilliance of the Seas

Date: December 10, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya, Belize and Cozumel

Empress of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barbados, St. George’s, Dominica, St. Maarten and St. Thomas

Explorer of the Seas

Date: December 4, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire

Freedom of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns, St. Lucia and Barbados

Grandeur of the Seas

Date: December 10, 2020

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Miami

Harmony of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, St. Thomas and St. Kitts

Independence of the Seas

Date: December 10, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Jewel of the Seas

Date: December 11, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cartagena, Colon, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Liberty of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Majesty of the Seas

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and CocoCay

Mariner of the Seas

Date: December 4, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Date: December 4, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Date: December 6, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

Odyssey of the Seas

Date: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples

Ovation of the Seas

Date: January 4, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Dusky Sound, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton

Quantum of the Seas

Date: December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Date: January 4, 2021

Homeport: Brisbane

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Lifou, Isle of Pines, Lautoka and Suva

Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Belize, Roatán and Costa Maya

Serenade of the Seas

Date: January 12, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou

Spectrum of the Seas

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Hong Kong

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nha Trang and Chan May

Symphony of the Seas

Date: December 5, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Date: December 4, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Johns and St. Maarten

Voyager of the Seas

Date: January 6, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Noumea, Lifou, Vila, Luganville, Mystery Island, Lifou and Island of Pines