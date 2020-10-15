Hurtigruten Prepares for Growth, Establishes Separate Expedition Cruise Entity

Hurtigruten has announced it will redefine its growing cruise operations by establishing a separate expedition cruise entity, citing strong demand for 2021 and 2022 expedition sailings.

"2020 is a tough year for everyone in the travel industry. But the set back is only temporary. For second half of 2021 and beyond, we are seeing a strong demand across all markets and all destinations, including the Norwegian coast, the Arctic and Antarctica," said CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

"The demand reflects our predictions that expedition cruises, with all our advantages such as smaller ships, more flexibility and fewer guests, will prove even more popular post-COVID-19," he added.

"We have only seen the beginning of what’s to come. Hurtigruten see great demand and equally great opportunities in the expedition cruise segment from 2021 and beyond. This is the growth we are preparing for."

Thus, the company is reorganizing its cruise operations in two different entities: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway.

Hurtigruten’s expedition cruises includes more than 250 destinations from pole to pole, ranging from the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Norway, Svalbard, British Isles to Caribbean, South America and Antarctica.

Asta Lassesen has been appointed CEO of Hurtigruten’s global expedition cruise operations.

"As Hurtigruten continue to grow our expedition cruise offering, we will keep doing what we do best: Combining almost 130 years of exploration with cutting-edge innovation and our unparalleled commitment to sustainability to deliver unique experiences in some of the world’s most awe-inspiring destinations," said Lassesen.

Hurtigruten’s expedition cruise entity will operate a fleet of eight small size, custom built and green expedition cruise ships, the company said.