Disney Announces Early 2022 Deployment

In early 2022, Disney Cruise Line has announced it will return to Hawaii and also offer programs in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, with homeports including New Orleans, Galveston, Texas, San Diego, Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, according to a press release.

Bookings open to the public on Oct. 22, 2020.

The Disney Wonder will be back in Hawaii in early 2022 for two special 10-night cruises: a voyage to Honolulu from Vancouver, Canada, on April 26, and a return sailing to Vancouver on May 6.

Disney will have two ships sailing from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and a third ship departing from Miami. Every cruise from Florida in early 2022 includes a visit to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, the company said.

From Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy begins the year with a six-night Western Caribbean cruise, followed by seven-night voyages.

The Disney Dream, also sailing from Port Canaveral, embarks on three- and four-night Bahamian cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

From Miami, the Disney Magic will offer four- and five-night Bahamian cruises and five-night Western Caribbean cruises. One special three-night sailing to Castaway Cay and Key West, Florida.

The Disney Wonder will sail Western Caribbean cruises early in the year, first from Galveston, Texas, with four-night itineraries, followed by four- and six-night voyages from New Orleans. A special six-night Bahamian voyage offered from both Galveston and New Orleans gives guests the opportunity to visit Castaway Cay, in addition to Key West.

The Disney Wonder will then move to San Diego in March and April with cruises to Baja, Mexico

Most sailings to the Baja peninsula call in Ensenada. A two-night cruise to Ensenada has a Friday departure from San Diego.

Four- and five-night Baja cruises include a visit to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, or to Catalina Island, a tropical gem off the California coast.