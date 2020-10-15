2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Royal Caribbean Commits to Fresh Air With HVAC Systems

Quantum of the Seas

Getting the Quantum of the Seas ready for her Singapore debut in December, Royal Caribbean International said all its ships feature fresh air.

"Every Royal Caribbean shipboard HVAC system continuously flows 100% fresh air from outdoors to your stateroom and public areas. Upgraded MERV 13 filters capture aerosols 0.3 to 1 micron in size — fine enough to filter coronavirus, colds and flu," the company said.

HVAC System

Fresh ocean air is continuously supplied to every stateroom from outside, the company said, with a total air change of up to 12 times per hour. Public spaces will see 15 changes an hour. 

The air is drawn from one side of the ship for cooling and ventilation, according to company documentation, then removed via exhaust on the opposite side of the ship. 

An independent study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center onboard the Oasis of the Seas confirmed that cross-contamination of air between adjacent public spaces is extremely low, and undetectable in most test cases, the company said.

