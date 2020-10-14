Columbus Sold, Ship to Stay in Limbo Status

The Columbus from the Cruise & Maritime Voyages fleet has been sold at auction, with one source telling Cruise Industry News the sales price was in the $7 million range.

The ship, according to two sources familiar with the sales transaction, was sold to a Turkish owner.

As far as plans for the 1988-built ship, sources said the owner plans to sit on the vessel now and will not operate it; indicating the new owner may try to resell it as the secondhand market rebounds, or scrap it as the scrap market improves.