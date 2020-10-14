Hurtigruten Considers Sale of Its Real Estate Portfolio in Svalbard

The Hurtigruten Group, through its Hurtigruten Svalbard subsidiary, has announced that it has decided to initiate a process to consider strategic alternatives for its real-estate portfolio in Svalbard.

The company stated that it will engage with interested parties in Norway and internationally and review various options for partnerships.

Hurtigruten Group’s long-term strategic commitment to a land-based Svalbard operation through Hurtigruten Svalbard will not be changed as a result of this process, it said.

Hurtigruten owns and operates three hotels, retail stores, several apartments and a significant activity and excursion operation on Svalbard and said that several external parties have expressed interest.

Hurtigruten has engaged Carnegie as its financial advisor in relation to this process.