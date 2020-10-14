Cruise Industry News GCSI

Royal Caribbean Eyes More Job Cuts in Worst-Case Scenario

Mariner of the Seas

If a prolonged non-revenue scenario continues for Royal Caribbean Group, the world’s second largest cruise operator may be making more cuts to its workforce.

In an SEC filing, the company said a non-revenue scenario would include considerations such as the cold layup of more ships as well as “further assessment of our U.S. shoreside workforce, including those coming back from furlough.”

The company said in the SEC filing that staff reductions and furloughs had already impacted 23 percent of U.S. shoreside employees.

Of note, Royal Caribbean also confirmed it had suspended travel for shoreside employees and instituted a hiring freeze across the organization.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Blohm Voss

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report