Royal Caribbean Eyes More Job Cuts in Worst-Case Scenario

If a prolonged non-revenue scenario continues for Royal Caribbean Group, the world’s second largest cruise operator may be making more cuts to its workforce.

In an SEC filing, the company said a non-revenue scenario would include considerations such as the cold layup of more ships as well as “further assessment of our U.S. shoreside workforce, including those coming back from furlough.”

The company said in the SEC filing that staff reductions and furloughs had already impacted 23 percent of U.S. shoreside employees.

Of note, Royal Caribbean also confirmed it had suspended travel for shoreside employees and instituted a hiring freeze across the organization.