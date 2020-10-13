Celebrity Ships Welcome New Celebrity Apex

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Celebrity Cruises marked the arrival of the Celebrity Apex into North America as the Apex was met by a number of her fleetmates in a historic occasion at sea.

Fresh off a technical call in the Azores, the Apex has arrived in the Bahamas and was met by sister ship Celebrity Edge, as well as the Reflection, Equinox, Silhouette and Summit.

The Apex is scheduled to be deployed from Port Everglades for the winter 2020-2021 season, sailing Caribbean itineraries. 

Captains Involved: 
Capt. Manolis Alevropoulos
Apex: Capt. Dimitris Kafetzis
Edge: Capt. Kate McCue
Reflection: Capt. Nikolas Christodoulakis
Silhouette: Capt. Michael Sympouras
Equinox: Capt. Tasos Kafetzis
Summit: Capt. Ioannis Kasimatis

