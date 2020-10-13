Celebrity Ships Welcome New Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises marked the arrival of the Celebrity Apex into North America as the Apex was met by a number of her fleetmates in a historic occasion at sea.

Fresh off a technical call in the Azores, the Apex has arrived in the Bahamas and was met by sister ship Celebrity Edge, as well as the Reflection, Equinox, Silhouette and Summit.

The Apex is scheduled to be deployed from Port Everglades for the winter 2020-2021 season, sailing Caribbean itineraries.

Captains Involved:

Capt. Manolis Alevropoulos

Apex: Capt. Dimitris Kafetzis

Edge: Capt. Kate McCue

Reflection: Capt. Nikolas Christodoulakis

Silhouette: Capt. Michael Sympouras

Equinox: Capt. Tasos Kafetzis

Summit: Capt. Ioannis Kasimatis



