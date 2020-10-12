Spirit of Adventure Arrives in Tilbury

The new Spirit of Adventure, Saga's newest ship, has arrived in the UK.

She now joins the 2019-built Spirit of Discover, in Tilbury, where she will lay up for the winter before welcoming her first guests for her inaugural cruise on the Feb. 5 sailing to the Canary Islands, according to a statement.

Saga took delivery of the 999-guest Spirit of Adventure from shipbuilder Meyer Werft in late September

Nigel Blanks, Managing Director of Saga Cruises, said: “We are absolutely thrilled Spirit of Adventure has arrived in the UK to join her sister, Spirit of Discovery, in Tilbury. Over the past two years, we have focused on creating a boutique cruising experience for our guests that is not available elsewhere on the market. With Spirit of Adventure joining our fleet, we now have more choice for our guests with two unique ships that will help make unforgettable memories for those who join us onboard. We cannot wait for her to welcome her first guests next year to see everything she has to offer.

“The health and wellbeing of guests and crew is Saga’s number one priority and over the past few months, the team has worked to put in place detailed new procedures for a return to cruising in a COVID world. These include reduced capacity, pre-departure testing both at home and before boarding, increased medical staff and facilities and enhancements to our state-of-the-art air conditioning, which already provides 100 percent fresh air throughout our ships.”