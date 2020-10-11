Spotted: Disney Wonder on Her Way To Drydock

Disney Wonder

Taking advantage of the downtime in operations, Disney Cruise Line is performing routine regulatory class work and upgrades on its fleet, according to sources familiar with the work.

The Disney Wonder, built in 1999, is on her way to a drydock in Brest, France and was in Ponta Delgada in the Azores for a technical stop last week where she took on fuel having sailed from Port Canaveral.

Disney Wonder

Disney has not released information on the details of the drydock projects.

The Wonder, meanwhile, has seen sailings through Dec. 15 cancelled.

Disney Wonder

The ship is scheduled to sail her winter season of short cruises from Galveston before a short stint in New Orleans. Next spring, the ship is based in San Diego prior to her 2021 summer season in Alaska.

Photos: Antonio Simas.

 

 

 

 

