Carnival Celebration Voyages Now Available For Booking

Carnival Cruise Line’s latest addition, the Carnival Celebration, is now available for booking.

Her first cruise will sail from Southampton, U.K. on Nov. 6, 2022, when the company celebrates its 50th birthday.

The ship’s first cruise will be a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise. This cruise will set sailing from Southampton, then sail to La Coruna and Vigo (Spain), then stop at Finchal (Madeira) and Santa Cruz De Tenerife, before it arrives to its final destination of Miami on Nov. 20.

From Nov. 21, 2022, it will start its year-round service from PortMiami.

“We’ve put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said.

The Carnival Celebration is a sister ship to Mardi Gras, which has just completed her first sea trials. Both ships are LNG-powered.

According to the press release, the Carnival Celebration will include many of the features that have made Mardi Gras “one of the most anticipated ships in cruising,” including the first roller coaster at sea BOLT and the “unique design features.”

Carnival Cruise Line will start celebrating its 50th anniversary in March 2022 with a “series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November,” reads the press release.