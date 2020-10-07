Genting Gets German Government Bailout for MV Werften

Genting Hong Kong is set to receive 193 million euro from the German goverment as part of a bailout package for MV Werften, a consortium of shipyards the company owns in Germany.

With work suspended at MV Werften, the funds will allow Genting to continue construction on the Crystal Endeavor, which is set for a 2021 launch, as well as the Global Dream, now set to debut in 2022.

Following those two ships, the yard is expected to build sisters to the Crystal Endeavor, a sister to the Global Dream, as well as ocean-going ships for Crystal Cruises.

Genting also announced late last year it is offering a unique customer-ship platform to interested parties.