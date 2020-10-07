2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Genting Gets German Government Bailout for MV Werften

Global Dream Midsection Under Tow in 2019

Genting Hong Kong is set to receive 193 million euro from the German goverment as part of a bailout package for MV Werften, a consortium of shipyards the company owns in Germany.

With work suspended at MV Werften, the funds will allow Genting to continue construction on the Crystal Endeavor, which is set for a 2021 launch, as well as the Global Dream, now set to debut in 2022.

Following those two ships, the yard is expected to build sisters to the Crystal Endeavor, a sister to the Global Dream, as well as ocean-going ships for Crystal Cruises.

Genting also announced late last year it is offering a unique customer-ship platform to interested parties.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Blohm Voss

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report