Princess To Base Three Royal-Class Ships in Europe for 2021

Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises has announced its 2021 program will now see three Royal-class ships based in Europe, including the new Enchanted Princess, sailing on a series of voyages to the Mediterranean, northern Europe, British Isles and Canada and New England.

The Sky Princess and Regal Princess will be based in Southampton while the Enchanted Princess is slated to sail from Rome.

The Enchanted Princess will spend May to September sailing roundtrip from Rome (Civitavecchia) on a series of brand new seven-and 14-night voyages calling at a variety of Mediterranean destinations including Corfu, Kotor, Marseille and Naples.

The ship will then continue to sail between Rome and Barcelona on a series of 11-night Grand Mediterranean voyages, according to a press release.

The Sky Princess will spend its first UK season from April to September sailing roundtrip from Southampton on eight- and 12-night British Isles cruises, as well as a series of 12-night Scandinavia & Russia voyages.

The Regal Princess will spend April to October sailing from Southampton to a variety of destinations including Iceland and Norway, the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, the Baltic and Canada & New England with voyages ranging in length from four to 24 nights.

