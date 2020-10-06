Del Rio: At Least 60 Days To Get a Cruise Ship Ready

Norwegian Bliss

It will take at least 60 days to get a Norwegian Cruise Line ship ready to sail, according to Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), speaking on a Tuesday morning panel discussion.

"It takes time to stand up a ship," Del Rio said, adding that company vessels have been laid up for six months.

Of note, NCLH on Monday cancelled all of its November sailings

"It is not turning on a light switch," he added, noting crew would need to be brought back to the ship, and numerous new onboard technologies would need to be installed.

"The main obstacle is the 'No Sail' order," continued Del Rio.

"It is literally impossible to operate in the month of November," he said. "We are looking at post November as a potential start date if everything else comes along.”

