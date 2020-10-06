Donald: 'Constant Dialogue' on Resuming U.S. Cruising

Arnold Donald, CEO

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said that there is constant dialogue ongoing in the United States for a potential cruise restart during a Tuesday morning panel discussion. 

Doland said cruise leaders were collaborating with everyone, and there has been a lot of work by all companies to be prepared to resume here in the U.S, 

One set back however, has been a delayed White House meeting with goverment officials, which Donald would not elaborate on.

It is unclear whether that meeting will be rescheduled prior to the Nov. 3 election.

"(We are) collaboratively coming up with what makes sense to operate in best interests of public health," Donald said.

He added he was optimistic the industry is in a position to collaborate with the CDC and current White House administration to resume cruising in the United States this year.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report