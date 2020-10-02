Cruise Lines White House Meeting Postponed

A scheduled Friday meeting between cruise industry leaders and White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, has been postponed until further notice.

With U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, White House officials are said to have tabled the discussion with cruise leaders for now.

For the industry, it is assumed it will be challenging to reschedule a meeting with White House leaders between now and the U.S. presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 3.

Cruise industry executives previously met with Vice President Pence on March 7, just days before the CDC issued its "No Sail" order.

The ban currently runs through Oct. 31 alongside the industry's voluntary pause in U.S. operations, with hopes to restart cruising in a staggered manner in November.