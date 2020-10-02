Princess Confirms First West Coast Summer Program

Princess Cruise has announced a new summer season of cruises departing from Los Angeles in 2021, sailing to Mexico, the California Coast and also Alaska aboard the Crown Princess, now part of the MedallionClass of vessels.

The summer 2021 season includes 23 departures, ranging in length from four to 14 days, and Princess is the only west coast cruise line offering port stops in San Diego and Monterey, Calif., plus an opportunity to overnight in Cabo San Lucas, Princess announced.

Crown Princess itineraries include:

Mexican Riviera – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán. Departure dates: May 15, June 12, June 26, July 31, August 14, September 18, 2021.

Cabo San Lucas Getaway – five-day cruises with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas. Departure dates: May 22, May 31, August 28, September 6, 2021.

Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises with stops in San Francisco (late-night stay), San Diego (late-night stay), Catalina Island or Monterey, and Ensenada. Departure dates: June 5, June 19, August 7, August 21, September 11, September 25, 2021.

West Coast Getaway with San Diego – four-day cruises with a stop in San Diego (late-night stay) and a second stop in Ensenada. Departure dates: May 27, July 1, September 2, 2021.

Alaska – 14-day cruises with calls to Alaska’s most ports including: Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka.Departure dates: July 3, July 17, 2021.

Princess has also developed enhanced shore excursion offerings in collaboration with Bill Esparza, a James Beard cookbook author and leading expert on Latin American cuisine, according to a company press release. Esparza has developed exclusive culinary shore excursions for Princess in San Diego and Ensenada.

The summer 2021 season ends with Crown Princess sailing for the first time on a full transit of the Panama Canal from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale. This 15-day cruise departs Los Angeles on October 2, 2021.

Princess also said it s currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries.