Carnival Mardi Gras Sets Off For First Sea Trials In Finland

The Mardi Gras, a brand new Carnival Cruise Line ship, has set off for her first sea trials on September 28.

This was announced by the Finnish shipbuilder, Meyer Turku, where the ship is under construction.

The Mardi Gras is the first North American ship to use liquefied natural gas (LNG). She is expected to enter into service in 2021 sailing from Port Canaveral. Another LNG-powered ship, the Carnival Celebration, is also under construction by Meyer Turku and expected to set sail for Carnival in 2022.

The start of the sea trials comes two weeks after the Mardi Gras was successfully fueled with LNG.

It is expected that the sea trials, which kicked off from Airisto, near the city of Turku in Finland on the morning of September 28, will take 10 days. After the trials, the Mardi Gras will return to the shipyard.

When the ship will finally sail for Carnival in February 2021 from Port Canaveral in Florida, she will operate week-long itineraries from the Space Coast. The Mardi Gras will feature six distinct onboard zones bringing brand-new experiences for food, drinks, and entertainment. She will also have Bolt, the first-ever roller coaster at sea.

In their announcement, Meyer Turku said September 28 proved to have nice fall weather for the start of the sea trials.