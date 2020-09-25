Advertisement

New Coral Geographer Floats Out

Coral Geographer

Coral Expeditions has marked the official float out of its Coral Geographer from a VARD shipyard facility in Vietnam.

Coral Geographer

The 120-guest ship, the second in a series, touched water for the first time earlier in the week. The ship was originally scheduled to join the expanding Coral fleet later this year.

The new Coral Geographer will feature much of the same as the 2019-built Coral Adventurer as a sister ship. 

However, in response to market demand, the new ship will have an increased proportion of bridge deck suites – up from two to six large suites - all featuring horizon bathtubs.

 

