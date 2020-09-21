Advertisement

Next Life Stage for the Cruise Ship Berlin

Berlin

The 1980-built Berlin is slated for a new life as a private yacht. Operated in the German market by FTI since 2012, the tour operator recently sold the 352-passenger ship to Dreamliner Cruises, a company owned by Malta-based Royalton Investment.

Describing itself as a luxury holding company, Royalton claims to have operations across Europe and the Middle East, and assets across yachting, real estate, hospitality, and technology, including the world’s largest fleet of mega yachts.

Timeline

The new owners described the Berlin as ideal for the group and charter market, and that because she is relatively small, she will have access to ports that the large cruise ships will not have access to.

Plans for the Berlin calls for a comprehensive “redevelopment” before she re-enters service.

FTI has operated the ship in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

Neither seller nor buyer disclosed the price.

 

 

 

 

