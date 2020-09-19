Here Are The Cruise Ships Carnival Is Selling

Carnival Corporation said earlier this week it is accelerating its plan to dispose of older, less efficient vessels, noting that 18 ships will now leave its fleet.

"In total, the 18 ships represent approximately 12 percent of pre-pause capacity and only three percent of operating income in 2019," Carnival said, in an SEC filing.

"The sale of less efficient ships will result in future operating expense efficiencies of approximately two percent per available lower berth day ("ALBD") and a reduction in fuel consumption of approximately one percent per ALBD," Carnival said.

Sixteen of the ships have so far been identified:

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Ship: Costa Atlantica

Year Built: 2000

Newbuild Cost: $390,000,000

Capacity: 2,114

Tonnage: 86,000

Leaving Fleet: January 2020

Buyer: China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

Future: To be operated by Carnival’s new Chinese joint venture.

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Ship: Costa Mediterranea

Year Built: 2003

Newbuild Cost: $350,000,000

Capacity: 2,114

Tonnage: 86,000

Leaving Fleet: “Early 2021”

Buyer: China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

Future: To be operated by Carnival’s new Chinese joint venture.

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Ship: Costa Victoria

Year Built: 1996

Newbuild Cost: $350,000,000

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Leaving Fleet: June 2020

Buyer: San Giorgio del Porto Shipyard (Genova Industrie Navali Srl)

Future: Unknown

Cruise Line: Costa Crociere

Ship: Costa neoRomantica

Year Built: 1993

Newbuild Cost: $325,000,000

Capacity: 1,800

Tonnage: 53,049

Leaving Fleet: August 2020

Buyer: Celestyal Cruises (Louis plc)

Future: Renamed Celestyal Experience for further service.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Amsterdam

Year Built: 2000

Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000

Capacity: 1,380

Tonnage: 62,735

Leaving Fleet: September 2020

Buyer: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Future: Renamed Bolette for further service.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Rotterdam

Year Built: 1997

Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000

Capacity: 1,320

Tonnage: 59,885

Leaving Fleet: September 2020

Buyer: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Future: Renamed Borealis for further service.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Maasdam

Year Built: 1993

Newbuild Cost: $180,000,000

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,451

Leaving Fleet: August 2020

Buyer: Mediterranean Majesty Inc

Future: Renamed Aegean Myth, with future still unknown.

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Ship: Veendam

Year Built: 1996

Newbuild Cost: $225,000,000

Capacity: 1,350

Tonnage: 55,819

Leaving Fleet: August 2020

Buyer: Mediterranean Dream Inc

Future: Renamed Aegean Majesty, with future still unknown.

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Ship: Oceana

Year Built: 1999

Newbuild Cost: $330,000,000

Capacity: 2,000

Tonnage: 77,499

Leaving Fleet: July 2020

Buyer: Seajets

Future: Renamed Queen of the Oceans; service plans are still to be announced.

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Fantasy

Year Built: 1990

Newbuild Cost: $225,000,000

Capacity: 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Leaving Fleet: July 2020

Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Inspiration

Year Built: 1996

Newbuild Cost: $270,000,000

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Leaving Fleet: July 2020

Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Imagination

Year Built: 1995

Newbuild Cost: $330,000,000

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Leaving Fleet: September 2020

Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Fascination

Year Built: 1994

Newbuild Cost: $315,000,000

Capacity: 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Leaving Fleet: September 2020

Buyer: Undisclosed

Future: Unknown

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Ship: Pacific Dawn

Year Built: 1991

Newbuild Cost: $276,800,000

Capacity: 1,590

Tonnage: 70,000

Leaving Fleet: TBD

Future: Previously sold to Cruise & Maritime Voyages for a 2021 delivery. CMV has since become insolvent.

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Ship: Pacific Aria

Year Built: 1993

Newbuild Cost: $250,000,000

Capacity: 1,258

Tonnage: 55,819

Leaving Fleet: TBD

Future: Previously sold to Cruise & Maritime Voyages for a 2021 delivery. CMV has since become insolvent.

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Ship: Sun Princess

Year Built: 1995

Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000

Capacity: 1,950

Tonnage: 77,000

Leaving Fleet: TBD

Buyer: Peace Boat (Japan Grace)

Future: To be renamed Pacific World for further service.