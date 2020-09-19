Here Are The Cruise Ships Carnival Is Selling

Carnival Corporation said earlier this week it is accelerating its plan to dispose of older, less efficient vessels, noting that 18 ships will now leave its fleet.
"In total, the 18 ships represent approximately 12 percent of pre-pause capacity and only three percent of operating income in 2019," Carnival said, in an SEC filing.
"The sale of less efficient ships will result in future operating expense efficiencies of approximately two percent per available lower berth day ("ALBD") and a reduction in fuel consumption of approximately one percent per ALBD," Carnival said.
Sixteen of the ships have so far been identified:
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Ship: Costa Atlantica
Year Built: 2000
Newbuild Cost: $390,000,000
Capacity: 2,114
Tonnage: 86,000
Leaving Fleet: January 2020
Buyer: China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)
Future: To be operated by Carnival’s new Chinese joint venture.
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Ship: Costa Mediterranea
Year Built: 2003
Newbuild Cost: $350,000,000
Capacity: 2,114
Tonnage: 86,000
Leaving Fleet: “Early 2021”
Buyer: China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)
Future: To be operated by Carnival’s new Chinese joint venture.
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Ship: Costa Victoria
Year Built: 1996
Newbuild Cost: $350,000,000
Capacity: 1,928
Tonnage: 75,000
Leaving Fleet: June 2020
Buyer: San Giorgio del Porto Shipyard (Genova Industrie Navali Srl)
Future: Unknown
Cruise Line: Costa Crociere
Ship: Costa neoRomantica
Year Built: 1993
Newbuild Cost: $325,000,000
Capacity: 1,800
Tonnage: 53,049
Leaving Fleet: August 2020
Buyer: Celestyal Cruises (Louis plc)
Future: Renamed Celestyal Experience for further service.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Amsterdam
Year Built: 2000
Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000
Capacity: 1,380
Tonnage: 62,735
Leaving Fleet: September 2020
Buyer: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line
Future: Renamed Bolette for further service.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Rotterdam
Year Built: 1997
Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000
Capacity: 1,320
Tonnage: 59,885
Leaving Fleet: September 2020
Buyer: Fred. Olsen Cruise Line
Future: Renamed Borealis for further service.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Maasdam
Year Built: 1993
Newbuild Cost: $180,000,000
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,451
Leaving Fleet: August 2020
Buyer: Mediterranean Majesty Inc
Future: Renamed Aegean Myth, with future still unknown.
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Ship: Veendam
Year Built: 1996
Newbuild Cost: $225,000,000
Capacity: 1,350
Tonnage: 55,819
Leaving Fleet: August 2020
Buyer: Mediterranean Dream Inc
Future: Renamed Aegean Majesty, with future still unknown.
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Ship: Oceana
Year Built: 1999
Newbuild Cost: $330,000,000
Capacity: 2,000
Tonnage: 77,499
Leaving Fleet: July 2020
Buyer: Seajets
Future: Renamed Queen of the Oceans; service plans are still to be announced.
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Fantasy
Year Built: 1990
Newbuild Cost: $225,000,000
Capacity: 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Leaving Fleet: July 2020
Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Inspiration
Year Built: 1996
Newbuild Cost: $270,000,000
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Leaving Fleet: July 2020
Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Imagination
Year Built: 1995
Newbuild Cost: $330,000,000
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Leaving Fleet: September 2020
Buyer/Future: Beached in Turkey for scrapping
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Ship: Carnival Fascination
Year Built: 1994
Newbuild Cost: $315,000,000
Capacity: 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Leaving Fleet: September 2020
Buyer: Undisclosed
Future: Unknown
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Ship: Pacific Dawn
Year Built: 1991
Newbuild Cost: $276,800,000
Capacity: 1,590
Tonnage: 70,000
Leaving Fleet: TBD
Future: Previously sold to Cruise & Maritime Voyages for a 2021 delivery. CMV has since become insolvent.
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Ship: Pacific Aria
Year Built: 1993
Newbuild Cost: $250,000,000
Capacity: 1,258
Tonnage: 55,819
Leaving Fleet: TBD
Future: Previously sold to Cruise & Maritime Voyages for a 2021 delivery. CMV has since become insolvent.
Cruise Line: Princess Cruises
Ship: Sun Princess
Year Built: 1995
Newbuild Cost: $300,000,000
Capacity: 1,950
Tonnage: 77,000
Leaving Fleet: TBD
Buyer: Peace Boat (Japan Grace)
Future: To be renamed Pacific World for further service.