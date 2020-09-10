Costa Expands Europe Program for 2020-2021 Season

Costa Cruises has redesigned its itineraries from October 2020 to March 2021 with the gradual return of an increasing number of ships, always offering enhanced safety as a result of new health procedures, according to a statement.

The company said it is working with the national governments and the local authorities to offer a safe and positive experience for all its guests through the effective implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol in all destinations.

The big news will be the debut of the new ship Costa Firenze, under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), launching in Europe and not going to China until 2022.

Debuting on Dec. 27, the ship will offer week-long cruises visiting visiting Savona, La Spezia, Naples, Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille.

The one-week itinerary of the Costa Deliziosa from Trieste will be available also for European residents on September 27 and October 4.

Starting on October 10, Costa Deliziosa will sail on one-week cruises from Trieste to Greece.

The company will also reintroduce the new Costa Smeralda, which will start cruising on October 10 from Savona for itineraries in the West Mediterranean.

Starting in November, the Costa Diadema will offer a 12-day itinerary to the Canary Islands and a 14-day itinerary to discover Egypt and Greece.

The World Cruise is also confirmed for the Costa Deliziosa, departing on January 3, 2021.

Apart from the itineraries included in this announcement, all the other cruises scheduled from October 2020 to March 2021 are canceled.